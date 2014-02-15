Marquette 81, Xavier 72: Jake Thomas had 18 points on a career-best six 3-pointers to lift the host Golden Eagles in Big East play and prevent the season sweep by the Musketeers.

Jamil Wilson finished with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting and Davante Gardner added 16 points off the bench for Marquette (15-10, 7-5 Big East), which earned its first three-game win streak of the season. Todd Mayo chipped in 13 points off the bench and had six of the team’s 17 assists.

Justin Martin led Xavier (17-8, 7-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds while Matt Stainbrook finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Semaj Christon contributed 10 points and six assists while Myles Davis had 12 points off the bench.

Xavier fell behind early in the first half as the Golden Eagles went on a 17-4 run to make it 21-10 midway through the period. The Musketeers trimmed the lead to six after a 3-pointer from Davis just inside of five minutes, but turnovers allowed Marquette to regain a 39-29 advantage at the break.

Marquette led by as many as 12 points in the second half but the Musketeers came within 75-71 in the final two minutes. Isaiah Philmore missed a put-back with 1:22 remaining and Christon missed two free throws as the Golden Eagles hit six from the line to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Christon, who leads the Musketeers in scoring, didn’t make his first field goal until the 1:15 mark of the first half. ... Xavier finished with 12 turnovers on Jan. 9 against Marquette and had 11 in the first half alone on Saturday before finishing with 19. ... Marquette G Derrick Wilson had nine points and a career-high six steals, five of which came in the first half.