Xavier 64, Marquette 44: Trevon Bluiett scored 14points and the visiting Musketeers outscored the Golden Eagles 59-28 over thegame’s final 27 1/2 minutes to sweep the regular-season series.

Matt Stainbrook had 13 points and J.P. Macuraadded 11 off the bench for Xavier (16-9, 7-6 Big East), which won for thefourth time in six games. The Musketeers, who also received 10 points fromMyles Davis and nine rebounds from Jalen Reynolds, shot only 38.2 percent fromthe field but enjoyed a 40-27 rebound advantage and a 16-5 edge at thefree-throw line.

Duane Wilson had 12 points to pace Marquette (11-13,3-9), which played its second straight game without leading scorer Matt Carlino(concussion). Juan Anderson (11 points) was the only other player to score indouble digits for the Golden Eagles, who shot 34.6 percent from the field,including 3-of-15 3-pointers, and committed 15 turnovers in suffering theirseventh loss in their last eight outings.

Xavier, which led 28-25 at intermission, scoredthe first eight points as part of a 19-6 run to open the second half, givingthe visitors a 47-31 lead with 10:26 to play. Wilson’s trey cut the deficit to12 points with 4:52 remaining, but that was as close as the hosts would get.

Marquette used 6-0 and 10-0 runs – with themajority of the points coming inside – to open up a 16-5 lead with 12:34remaining in the first opening half. Xavier, though, slowed down the GoldenEagles by switching to a 1-3-1 zone and answered with a 19-3 spree over theensuing 10 minutes to take its first lead – and an advantage it would neverrelinquish – en route to the 28-25 edge at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette has averaged 51 pointsand 15.3 turnovers over its last three games. … Carlino, who is averaging 14.5 points,scored 27, including 6-of-9 3-point shooting, in the Golden Eagles’ 62-58 lossin Cincinnati on Jan. 17. … Xavier G Dee Davis, who only had six turnovers inhis previous five games, equaled that total Tuesday.