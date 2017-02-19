Freshman's nine 3-pointers carry Marquette past Xavier

Seventeen-year-old freshman Markus Howard tied a program record with nine 3-pointers and scored 34 points as Marquette snapped a two-game losing streak with an 83-61 rout of Xavier on Saturday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Howard became just the second true freshman in Marquette history to score 30 points in a game.

His hot hand made up for an otherwise cold night offensively for the Golden Eagles (16-10, 7-7 Big East), who shot 40.6 percent from the floor and 13 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Rowsey added 18 on 3-of-11 shooting from the field and Haanif Cheatam finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Xavier didn't fare much better, hitting 41.8 percent percent of its shots from the field while making only 2 of 17 3-point attempts, and gave up 11 points off 14 turnovers.

Sean O'Mara led the Musketeers (18-9, 8-6) with 14 points and Tyrique Jones added 13. RaShid Gaston and Kaiser Gates finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Marquette used a 19-0 run to race to an early 21-2 lead, but the Musketeers recovered quickly and outscored the Golden Eagles 28-21 the rest of the way but still trailed 42-30 at halftime.

Howard had 11 points in the first half but doubled that total less than four minutes into the second half. He hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game -- and third of the second half -- with 16:52 to play, putting Marquette up 17.

The Musketeers have lost three in a row.