Preview: Xavier at Michigan

No. 25 Michigan looks to pass its first true test of the young season when it hosts Xavier as part of the inaugural Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday. The Wolverines opened the new campaign with a 70-44 win over Division II Northern Michigan before running past Elon 88-68, but face a step up in competition in the new college basketball challenge named after Dave Gavitt, the legendary founder of the Big East.

Michigan upperclassmen Caris LeVert, Spike Albrecht, Zak Irvin and Derrick Walton Jr. shared the court on Monday for the first time since last January and the ‘Core Four’ now hope to lead the Wolverines to their fourth straight victory over Xavier. The Musketeers look to continue their winning ways following two straight victories, including an impressive 78-66 triumph over Missouri on Tuesday. Xavier has advanced to the Sweet 16 five times in the last eight years, but come into Friday’s game unranked and hope to vault into the top 25 with their first-ever victory over Michigan. The Musketeers have won eight of their last 10 games against Big Ten opponents since 2006-07, and will be facing the Wolverines for the first time since the opening round of the 1989 NCAA Tournament, which Michigan went on to win.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT XAVIER (2-0): Jalen Reynolds, who resides in Detroit, was named to the Big East Honor Roll after scoring 16 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the season-opening win over Miami (Ohio). James Farr matched his career high with 15 points and 14 rebounds en route to his third collegiate double-double in the win over Missouri. “A night like this doesn’t really get me hyped up as it’s something I expect out of myself,” Farr told reporters. “I think my teammates expect it out of me as well as a senior leader.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-0): Walton turned in his best performance since missing the final 12 games of the 2014-15 season as he scored a career-high 24 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds in the win over Elon. Duncan Robinson, who transfered from Division III Williams College, went 6-of-6 from the floor en route to 19 points against Elon and has lived up to his billing as a deadly outside shooter thus far. Irvin played his first game since undergoing a back procedure in September but never looked comfortable and finished 0-of-5 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. The Wolverines are 43-0 under John Beilein when scoring 80 or more points.

2. Xavier G J.P. Macura leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game off the bench.

3. Irvin needs three more 3-point field goals to move into 10th place on Michigan’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Michigan 71, Xavier 66