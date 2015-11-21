No. 13 Michigan State 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 46

Javon Bess scored a career-high 16 points and No. 13 Michigan State used an early 23-2 run to take control and roll to a 92-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

The sophomore small forward, who made 6 of 7 shots from the field, had never previously reached double figures. Senior center Matt Costello supplied 10 points and 10 rebounds and senior shooting guard Bryn Forbes contributed 14 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Xavier at Michigan

Senior guard Denzel Valentine had seven points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Spartans (3-0). Valentine became the fourth player in school history to record a triple-double when he piled up 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a 79-73 upset of No. 4 Kansas on Tuesday night.

Junior guard Ghiavonni Robinson scored a career-high 24 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2).

Forbes had 11 points by halftime as Michigan State grabbed a 46-19 lead.

Costello powered for a dunk and a layup to finish off the 23-2 outburst to make it 28-6.

Bess went on a personal 6-0 run to kick off a 14-0 run that gave Michigan State its biggest lead of the half at 42-10. Junior guard Eron Harris (nine points, five rebounds) completed that stretch with a 3-pointer.

Robinson’s 3-pointer with 12:40 remaining pulled the Golden Lions within 24 at 56-32, but they never got closer than 23.