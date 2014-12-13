Preview: Xavier at Missouri

Xavier makes its first trip into a hostile environment when it travels to Missouri on Saturday. The Musketeers have been perfect at home but are 1-2 on neutral courts and haven’t yet played on an opponent’s home floor. The Tigers are aiming for their second straight victory and their first this season against a team from a power conference.

The Tigers are 4-1 at home, but the loss was an embarrassing one to UMKC in the season opener and they’ve survived close calls from Southeast Missouri State and Elon, which cut a 19-point Missouri lead to one before the Tigers held on for a 78-73 win Thursday. “The bad news is we let them come back, but the good news is we handled the pressure at the end,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson told reporters. “I‘m pleased that once we messed it up, we fixed it at the end. … Winning a game is good.” The Musketeers have won two straight following back-to-back losses and are coming off a 66-43 rout of IUPUI on Tuesday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT XAVIER (7-2): The Musketeers are one of the top offensive teams in the country, averaging 83.1 points and shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Freshman swingman Trevon Bluiett (14.7 points) is the top scorer, but senior center Matt Stainbrook (14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds) isn’t far behind. Senior point guard Dee Davis (8.2 points, 6.2 assists) is an excellent facilitator and Xavier has a productive second unit led by sophomore guard Myles Davis (10.1 points).

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-4): The Tigers start a pair of freshmen in leading scorer Montaque Gill-Caesar (13.6 points) and Namon Wright (6.4 points) and a sophomore in Johnathan Williams III (11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds). Senior guard Keith Shamburger (8.8 points) also is emerging as a go-to player in key spots, in large part because he is an 89.7 percent free-throw shooter. After struggling from outside in the Tigers’ first two games, Gill-Caesar has connected at a 15-for-29 clip from 3-point range over the past seven contests and he and Wright (11-for-21) are the top outside threats on a team that shoots 39.6 percent from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is facing the second of three SEC opponents on its schedule after beating Alabama 97-84 last Saturday. The Musketeers travel to Auburn next Saturday.

2. Missouri is 3-0 when leading at halftime and 4-0 when making more free throws than the opposition.

3. Xavier has forced at least 13 turnovers in every game while Missouri averages 14.1 turnovers and has committed 11 or fewer in four of its nine contests.

PREDICTION: Xavier 77, Missouri 65