(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in Para 3.)

Xavier 74, Missouri 58: Dee Davis scored a season-high 17 points as the visiting Musketeers pulled away late to beat the Tigers. Brandon Randolph and Myles Davis each added 11 points off the bench for Xavier (8-2), which shot 53.3 percent. Leading scorer Trevon Bluiett was limited to eight points on 2-of-6 shooting.

Johnathan Williams III collected 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Missouri, which fell to 5-5 for the first time since 2005-06. Freshman Jakeenan Gant scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting in his collegiate debut.

The Tigers started 2-for-12 from the field and trailed 16-5 at the midway point of the first half before Gant energized them with seven points in just over two minutes as they got within 32-27 at halftime. Missouri pulled within one early in the second half and had four opportunities to move ahead but couldn’t take advantage.

Tramaine Isabell’s layup with 11:45 left cut Xavier’s lead to 44-41, but Myles Davis hit a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to start a 7-0 burst that restored the double-digit margin, and Missouri didn’t get closer than eight again. Bluiett made back-to-back baskets during a 12-3 run that pushed the advantage to 19, and the Musketeers coasted the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gant sat out the first nine games while Missouri reviewed questions of improper benefits, but the school did not disclose the findings of that review. … C Matt Stainbrook, Xavier’s No. 2 scorer, was in foul trouble early and finished with six points and six rebounds. … Missouri was 1-for-16 from 3-point range.