Preview: Xavier at Providence

Providence looks like a team that could win the Big East when Kris Dunn is healthy and running the floor along with LaDontae Henton. The duo will try to lead the Friars to back-to-back wins when they host Xavier on Thursday. The Musketeers halted a two-game slide with a win over Marquette on Saturday but are winless in three Big East road games as they look for more from center Matt Stainbrook.

Stainbrook is shooting 65.4 percent from the field but has been held under double figures in scoring in four of Xavier’s six Big East games. The senior center will get another tough test from Providence’s front line, which is anchored by Carson Desrosiers and his average of 3.1 blocks. “Our front line has done a great job this year considering the bigs on the teams we’ve faced,” Desrosiers told the Providence Journal. “For the most part, we’ve held a lot of them down, and even when we haven’t, we’ve done enough to come away with wins.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT XAVIER (12-6, 3-3 Big East): The Musketeers boast the two most efficient scorers in the league in Jalen Reynolds (65.7 percent) and Stainbrook, but the two let the perimeter players take control to snap the two-game skid. Remy Abell and Myles Davis combined for eight 3-pointers in the 62-58 win after totaling four in the previous two contests. “We had to really fight this one and really dig down deep and figure out if we wanted to keep losing and just keep this losing streak going,” Davis told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Guys manned up and guys realized that this isn’t what we wanted to do.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (14-5, 4-2): Henton leads the Big East in scoring (21.1 points) while Dunn leads in assists (7.6) and steals (2.6), and the two came together with Desrosiers in a 74-65 win at Creighton on Saturday. Desrosiers blocked six shots and Dunn went for 21 points and eight assists while Henton scored 18. Dunn, who is averaging 18 points in his last five games, can get into trouble with turnovers as he totaled 28 in the first five conference games before giving away the ball only twice on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Henton recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds in an 81-72 home win over Xavier last season.

2. Davis leads the Big East in free-throw percentage at 89.4.

3. Friars F Tyler Harris is 8-for-16 from 3-point range over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Providence 76, Xavier 68