Preview: Xavier at Providence

As the final week of January began in the Big East, four teams were tied for second place, staring up at Villanova. Two of those teams square off Tuesday night when No. 8 Xavier visits No. 10 Providence in a pivotal conference affair.

The Friars thickened the plot by handing the Wildcats their first Big East loss of the season Sunday in Philadelphia with an 82-76 overtime triumph, overcoming three days in a hotel while Winter Storm Jonas paralyzed the city and pushed the game back a day. “If we can play like this, I hope it snows the rest of the season,” Providence coach Ed Cooley joked with reporters after his team won its second straight game against a ranked opponent. “Lock us in the hotel until whenever.” The Friars will try to stretch that streak to three games against a Musketeers bunch that knocked off Seton Hall 84-76 on Saturday. James Farr scored a career-high 24 points off the bench and hauled in 15 rebounds for Xavier, which has split the season series with Providence the last two years.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (17-2, 5-2 Big East): Farr is one of four Musketeers who averages in double digits in scoring, a quartet led by guard Trevon Bluiett, who has notched at least 15 points in five straight games. He hit 3-of-6 3-pointers against Seton Hall and pulled into the week ranked third in the league in made 3-pointers (46) and sixth in accuracy (39.7). Bluiett and junior Jalen Reynolds had 19 points apiece in the last meeting with the Friars, a 78-69 victory at home on Feb. 7, 2015.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-3, 5-2): Ben Bentil had 31 points and 13 rebounds against Villanova while fellow star Kris Dunn recorded 13 points and a career high-tying 14 assists, but Cooley was impressed with the play of a supporting cast that has disappeared at times. “When Kris and Ben play well, we’re going to find ourselves in a lot of games and, when the other guys step up, we’re good.” Kyron Cartwright tied his career high with 13 points and Junior Lomomba notched 12 for his best total since Nov. 26.

TIP-INS

1. Dunn averaged 15.5 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Xavier last season.

2. Reynolds has been held to nine points or fewer over a four-game stretch after reaching double digits in 10 of his first 15 contests.

3. Farr made 10-of-11 free throws versus Seton Hall and is 18-of-19 from the line in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Providence 82, Xavier 80