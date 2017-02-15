Preview: Xavier at Providence

After seeing its four-game win streak come to an end, Xavier may be dealing with a loss of a different kind when it heads to Providence on Wednesday for a Big East game. Trevon Bluiett, the league's No. 3 scorer, was forced to leave the Musketeer's loss to No. 2 Villanova on Saturday after re-injuring his right ankle and his status is uncertain.

"I thought our guys gave great effort, but sometimes that's not enough to win," Xavier coach Chris Mack told the media. "When Trevon - a guy that we've been very dependent on to score the ball - goes out, it puts a lot more pressure on the rest of the guys." Add into the mix an injury that has caused second-leading scorer Edmond Sumner to miss the last four games and the picture doesn't look good for Xavier, which plays four of its final six games on the road. The Friars, who are coming off an upset of No. 25 Butler, would like nothing more than to see Bluiett sit as the junior put up 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists against them in Xavier's 82-56 victory in the conference opener Dec. 28. Freshman Alpha Diallo scored all 15 of his points in the second half as Providence outlasted Butler to end its fourth two-game losing streak in the Big East.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (18-7, 8-4 Big East): Should Bluiett and Sumner be forced to miss this game, all eyes will be on the duo of J.P. Macura and RaShid Gaston to fill the void. Macura scored in double figures in all but three games this season and Gaston showed he can step up with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Villanova, but those two will not make up for the 32.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game provided by Bluiett and Sumner. Freshman Quentin Goodin provided the Musketeers with a nice lift, averaging 6.5 assists in the four games since taking over starting point guard duties.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-11, 5-8): Diallo's overall season numbers won't impress many, but the New York City native came on over the last five games, averaging 31 minutes and 12.4 points. Rodney Bullock leads the Friars in scoring and rebounding, but is prone to tough shooting nights like the 1-of-11 effort in the first meeting with Xavier. Kyron Cartwright runs the show for coach Ed Cooley and produced nine straight games with at least five assists while upping his scoring to 13.7 per game over the last 12 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Junior Emmitt Holt, a transfer from Indiana, leads Providence with three double-doubles.

2. The Musketeers won the last four meetings, including their first at Providence in four attempts, to go up 7-3 in the series.

3. Xavier senior Kaiser Gates averaged 8.6 rebounds over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 72, Providence 67