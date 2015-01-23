Providence 69, Xavier 66 (OT): Kris Dunn collected 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Friars barely survived the visiting Musketeers.

LaDontae Henton scored five of his 24 points in overtime and added 10 boards for Providence (15-5, 5-2), which has won four of its last five to climb into a tie for first place in the Big East. Tyler Harris scored 12 points off the bench and finished the game off with a steal as the Friars escaped despite going 3-of-21 from 3-point range.

Matt Stainbrook recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds while Myles Davis scored 16 for Xavier (12-7, 3-4). Jalen Reynolds added 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and James Farr grabbed nine boards for the Musketeers.

Davis and Reynolds combined on a 9-0 run aided by three Providence turnovers to knot it at 60 with 28 seconds left in regulation. J.P. Macura’s layup with 1:24 remaining in overtime gave Xavier its first lead since early in the game, but Henton responded with five straight points to put the Friars back in front before Dunn and Carson Desrosiers each made a free throw to help put it away.

Henton scored 12 points as Providence closed the first half on a 23-9 run to take a 32-20 lead into the break before spreading it out to 38-24 with just over 16 minutes left. Xavier cut it to 45-39 on Reynolds’ three-point play with just under nine minutes to play but trailed 60-51 after Harris’ free throw with 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier went 2-of-16 from 3-point range and 16-of-25 from the free-throw line. … Desrosiers blocked four shots and has multiple blocks in each of the last 13 games. … Stainbrook went 8-of-19 from the field, snapping a streak of seven straight games shooting 50 percent or better.