Cartwright, Bullock lead Providence over Xavier

Kyron Cartwright totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Providence scored 46 points in the second half to beat Xavier 75-63 on Wednesday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

Rodney Bullock added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Lindsey scored 13 for the Friars (16-11, 6-8 in Big East), who has won three of their last five and improved to 13-3 at home this season.

The Friars earned their second win over a ranked team this season on Saturday, beating then No. 22 Butler 71-65 behind a 15-point night from Alpha Diallo. Providence upset then No. 21 Rhode Island 63-60 on Dec. 3.

RaShid Gaston also had a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds and J.P. Macura added 17 points for the Musketeers (18-8, 8-5).

The Musketeers were without Trevon Bluiett, who was spotted before the game wearing a walking boot. Bluiett was sidelined with an ankle injury and is day-to-day.

Edmond Sumner was also sidelined for Xavier. Bluiett and Sumner combined for 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the team's first meeting on Dec. 28, an 82-56 rout for the then 17th-ranked Musketeers.

Xavier fell out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked 24th last week. The Musketeer had their four-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 73-57 loss against No. 2 Villanova.

Xavier was up 31-29 at halftime after leading by as many as 10 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Musketeers were within 49-46 with 12:30 to go before Providence reeled off a 25-10 run to put the game out of reach.

Quentin Goodin's jumper at 7:44 of the opening half gave the Musketeers their largest lead of the period at 20-10.

The Friars closed the half on a 12-4 run that was capped by Cartwright's layup with two seconds left in the period to pull within two.