Preview: Xavier at Seton Hall

Seton Hall opened Big East play with a double-overtime win against Providence two months ago, but it has been mostly upriver from there. One of the few other highlights for the Pirates was a win at Xavier last month and they’ll try to duplicate that performance Monday night when they host the Musketeers in the second-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. Seton Hall may have to move forward without leading scorer Fuquan Edwin, a 6-6 wing who is questionable to play after missing Friday’s rematch against Providence - a 74-69 win - with a thumb injury.

The Pirates are guaranteed to finish in the bottom four of the conference standings and will play in one of two games on the opening day of the postseason tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 12. Xavier sits in third and can’t move up in the standings but can drop down as both Providence and Marquette are a game behind heading into their showdown Tuesday, having split their two games against the Musketeers this season. This might be Xavier’s best chance to maintain separation as it closes its regular season Thursday by hosting first-place Villanova.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (20-9, 10-6 Big East): Justin Martin has been one of Xavier’s best players during conference play, averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds, highlighted by a 19-point, 16-rebound performance in Saturday’s win against No. 10 Creighton. Martin didn’t play so well in the first meeting against Seton Hall, however, totaling five points and two rebounds. With his confidence restored, look for Martin to come back with another big effort against a Seton Hall front line that’s far from intimidating.

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-15, 5-11): Sterling Gibbs was suspended against Creighton on Feb. 23 because of attitude problems and the Pirates surely could have used their second-leading scorer (14.1) in that one-point loss. After the sophomore shooting guard was eased back into the rotation the following game against DePaul, he resumed full-time duties by playing 37 minutes in Friday’s loss, scoring 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting, his best game in more than a month. The Pirates will undoubtedly need Gibbs’ scoring against Xavier, especially in Edwin can’t go.

TIP-INS

1. Edwin is eight rebounds shy of 600 in his career, which would make him the seventh Seton Hall player to total at least 1,500 points and 600 rebounds in program history.

2. Xavier G Semaj Johnson has scored in double figures in 17 straight games, including 21 points when these teams last met Feb 1.

3. Xavier G Dee Davis is averaging 5.1 assists, putting him on pace to become the second Musketeer to average at least five assists in the last 20 years.

PREDICTION: Xavier 81, Seton Hall 67