Preview: Xavier at Seton Hall

Xavier on Tuesday snapped its longest road losingstreak in 28 years with a 66-53 victory at Georgetown and looks to ride the momentum Saturday at Seton Hall. The Pirates also are coming off abig conference road win, beating Marquette 80-70 Wednesday, but have droppedtheir last two home games after an 8-0 start at the Prudential Center. Xavier beatSeton Hall 69-58 in their first meeting Jan. 7 in Cincinnati.

The Musketeers had suffered five straightroad losses, including a 0-4 Big East start, before surprising the formerlyfirst-place Hoyas. “We knew (the road losing streak) was the monkey on ourback, and we weren’t shy about saying that,” Xavier senior center MattStainbrook said in a post-game news conference Tuesday. “We didn’t deflect thator anything. We didn’t necessarily prepare in any different way, but I think alot of guys came ready to play and we put a pretty solid 40-minute game together.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (14-7, 5-4 Big East): The Musketeerslimited Georgetown to a season-matching low 53 points Tuesday,including 16 in the first half. Xavier, though, has primarily been gettingit done at the other end of the floor, leading the Big East in scoring (77.2points per game) and field-goal shooting (48.9 percent). Stainbrook is pacingthe team in scoring (12.8 points) and rebounding (7.0) and is shooting 64.2percent from the field while Trevon Bluiett (12.2 points) and Myles Davis(11.2) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SETON HALL (14-6, 4-4): The Pirates hadfive players score in double figures and drained a season-high 13 3-pointers against Marquette to break a three-game losing skid. Sterling Gibbs, whohad 24 points and a career-high 10 assists Wednesday, leads the team and ranksthird in the Big East at 16.7 points per game while Brandon Mobley is averaging10.2 points and Angel Delgado is pacing the Big East with 9.6 rebounds. As ateam, Seton Hall has found its most success on the glass with a BigEast-leading 12.9 offensive rebounds per game and defending the 3-point arcwith opponents only converting 27.1 percent of their long-range attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Despite the loss earlier this season, SetonHall leads the series 6-4 and has won all four at home.

2. In Xavier’s 69-59 victory Jan. 7, theMusketeers shot 50 percent from the field and finished 14-of-16 at thefree-throw line.

3. Davis, a sophomore guard, has scored a combined 44points in Xavier’s last two games, shooting 14-of-23 from the field and hitting12-of-14 free throws.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 72, Xavier 70