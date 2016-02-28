Preview: Xavier at Seton Hall

Fifth-ranked Xavier took a big step toward becoming a potential No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament when it knocked off top-ranked Villanova, 90-83, on Wednesday. Now the Musketeers must try and avoid a letdown when they play their final Big East Conference road game of the season on Sunday at Seton Hall.

The Pirates come in after dismantling No. 24 Providence, 70-52, on Thursday, a victory that inched Seton Hall closer to its first NCAA tourney berth since 2006. Xavier coach Chris Mack believes his team, which defeated the Pirates, 84-76, in their first meeting on Jan. 23 at the Cintas Center, will be ready to move forward from its big victory over the Wildcats earlier in the week. Xavier trails first place Villanova by one game in the Big East standings heading into the final week of conference play. “Our players are past (the Villanova win),” Mack said on Friday’s Big East coaches’ conference call. “There weren’t guys in the locker room dancing and celebrating. It was very business-like. We know the type of challenge that Seton Hall presents.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (25-3, 13-3 Big East): Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett leads a balanced Musketeer team in scoring (15.1 points per game) and also is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Guard Edmond Sumner (11.7 points), who has been named Big East Freshman of the Week five times, is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists over the last six games while guard Myles Davis (10.7) and forward James Farr (10.0) also are averaging in double figures on the season. The 6-10 Farr leads the team in rebounding (8.0) and pairs with 6-10 junior Jalen Reynolds (9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) to give Xavier a strong and physical inside presence.

ABOUT SETON HALL (20-7, 10-5): The Pirates, who won just one of their final 10 games a year ago, come into this one having won seven of their last eight including Thursday’s beat-down of Providence. Sophomore guard Isaiah Whitehead leads the team in scoring (16.9) and had 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four blocks in the win over the Friars. Three other sophomores are averaging in double figures: Guard Khadeen Carrington (13.9 points), forward Desi Rodriguez (12.4) and forward Angel Delgado (10.2), who also ranks second in the Big East in rebounding (9.8).

TIP-INS

1. Farr had a career-high 24 points to go along with 15 rebounds and three blocks in the first meeting with the Pirates.

2. Xavier has made more free throws (544) than its opponents have attempted (526).

3. The Musketeers are 23-0 this season when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Xavier 85, Seton Hall 79