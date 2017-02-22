Preview: Xavier at Seton Hall

Suddenly skidding Xavier looks to snap a three-game losing streak and hopes to have leading scorer Trevon Bluiett back when it travels to Seton Hall on Wednesday. Bluiett, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, scored 24 points when the Musketeers defeated the Pirates by two points at home earlier this month, and they will need another victory to avoid their first four-game skid since 2012.

Xavier also lost three in a row during a brutal stretch against ranked teams earlier this season but bounced back by winning five of its next six — including the 72-70 home win over Seton Hall on Feb. 1 — before sinking into its current rut. The Musketeers are coming off an 83-61 loss Saturday at Marquette and travel to Newark, N.J., to complete a season-high three-game road trip. The Pirates bolstered their NCAA Tournament hopes with an 87-81 win over Creighton last week but couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 92-70 loss to defending national champion Villanova on Saturday. Coach Kevin Willard told reporters he thinks his team needs to beat Xavier to conclude the three-game homestand to get back into tournament consideration.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (18-9, 8-6 Big East): Junior forward Sean O'Mara came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but that was more than offset by the struggles of the starting backcourt in the loss at Marquette. Guards Quentin Goodin, J.P. Macura and Malcolm Bernard combined for 10 points on 3-of-23 shooting and committed nine turnovers. The Musketeers, who lead the Big East with a plus-7.4 rebounding margin, also uncharacteristically lost the battle of the boards 41-34.

ABOUT SETON HALL (16-10, 6-8): Junior guard Khadeen Carrington, who had a career-high 41 points against Creighton, followed that up with 22 points against conference-leading Villanova. Junior forward Angel Delgado, the nation’s leading rebounder at 13.2 per game, had his 19th double-double in the past 20 games with 19 points and 12 rebounds, but the Pirates just couldn’t match the Wildcats’ championship pedigree. "It's a great team. That's why they won the national championship, and they probably will be in the final (four) again this year, too," Delgado told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Carrington, who leads the Pirates with 17.8 points per game, tied a season low with six in the first meting with the Musketeers.

2. Xavier is 13-of-55 from 3-point range during its losing streak.

3. Seton Hall leads the series 9-6 and has won all five home games.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 71, Xavier 69