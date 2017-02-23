Seton Hall hands Xavier fourth consecutive loss

Angel Delgado scored a game-high 25 points, Desi Rodriguez added 22, and Seton Hall pulled away in the second half for a 71-64 victory over Xavier in a Big East game on Wednesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N,J.

Delgado also collected 13 rebounds as the Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East) won for the second time in three games.

J.P. Macura scored 22 points and Trevon Bluiett added 14 as the Musketeers (18-10, 8-7) dropped their fourth straight.

Macura hit a 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining in the first half to give Xavier a 31-29 lead. A Delgado free throw with 46 seconds left cut the Musketeers' halftime edge to 31-30.

Xavier extended the lead to 38-32 early in the second half, but Seton Hall replied with an 11-3 run for a 43-41 lead after a Delgado layup with 14:35 showing.

The Pirates led 53-47 with under 10 minutes to play before the Musketeers crept back to within 55-53 after a pair of Bluiett free throws with 7:26 showing.

That was a close as Xavier got, as Seton Hall scored 10 unanswered points and led 63-53 with 3:17 to play. The Musketeers trimmed the margin to seven in the final minute.

NOTES: Xavier dropped out of this week's Top 25 after being ranked for 14 consecutive weeks. ... Musketeers G Trevon Bluiett, the team's leading scorer, returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. The ailment snapped his streak of 72 consecutive starts. ... The Musketeers resume Big East play on Saturday at DePaul. ... Seton Hall nabbed two Big East honors this week as G Khadeen Carrington was named player of the week after averaging 31.5 points in two games while F Angel Delgado had two double-doubles to average 18 points and 14.5 rebounds to land on the honor roll. ... The Pirates are back in action on Sunday at home against No. 24 Butler.