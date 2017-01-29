Preview: Xavier at St. John's

A once-promising season for Xavier is slipping away at a rapid pace, although the 22nd-ranked Musketeers have a good chance to get back into the win column Sunday. St. John‘s, which welcomes Xavier to New York for this Big East contest, has won two of three but has been highly inconsistent in league play.

Xavier won six straight, capped by a 15-point win against St. John‘s, before enduring a tough stretch that has seen the team go 1-4. The Musketeers were outscored by 17 after leading by nine with roughly six minutes remaining, and they wasted one of the greatest offensive performances in school history. Trevon Bluiett was 12-of-15 from the field - 9-of-11 from long distance - and finished with 40 points in what was essentially a one-man show. The Musketeers hope they can get more scoring support against the Red Storm, who allowed them to shoot 58.6 percent in the first meeting.

ABOUT XAVIER (14-6, 4-3 Big East): The Musketeers rely heavily on Bluiett, but they are typically a three-headed scoring machine with Bluiett (18.4 points), Edmond Sumner (14.9) and J.P. Macura (14.4) all boasting impressive scoring averages. Bluiett is 12-of-16 from 3-point range in the last two games and has a team-high 51 3-pointers on the season. Aside from Bluiett, the team shot a collective 10-of-41 versus Cincinnati and the Musketeers also were outrebounded by nine.

ABOUT ST. JOHN‘S (10-12, 4-5): The Red Storm scored the final six points in Wednesday’s road win against Providence with freshmen Marcus LoVett and Shamorie Ponds combining for 48 points overall. LoVett has rebounded from a three-game slump to average 24 points over the last two contests, while Ponds’ 22 points versus Providence marked his highest total in 2017. Bashir Ahmed (12.7 points) has scored in double figures in nine of the last 10 games, although he has not shot particularly well over that stretch.

TIP-INS

1. LoVett scored 32 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the first meeting.

2. In the last two games, Sumner has 14 assists versus three turnovers, although he is shooting 4-of-14 in that stretch.

3. Xavier has allowed at least 72 points in seven consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Xavier 70, St. John’s 59