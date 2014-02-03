Preview: Xavier at Villanova

Ninth-ranked Villanova bounced back from a loss to Creighton by winning three straight in advance of Monday s home contest against Xavier. The Wildcats lead the Big East in scoring in conference play, averaging 79.9 points after posting 90 points for the second time in three games following a 68-point performance in the defeat to Creighton on Jan. 20. Xavier has lost two in a row and three of five, recording its lowest point total in 14 games in a 68-60 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Musketeers are second in conference play in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage, but have allowed 74 points per conference contest, second-worst in the Big East. Xavier allowed 41 points in the second half Saturday and shot just 38.5 percent from the field to fall 2.5 games behind conference leader Creighton. The Wildcats, who trail Creighton by a half-game, play the first of two consecutive home games before a three-game road trip, highlighted by a Feb. 16 rematch with Creighton.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (15-6, 5-3 Big East): Sophomore Semaj Christon is averaging 21.1 points in conference games, and Christon (third in field-goal percentage at 58.8 percent) and Isaiah Philmore (second at 65.8 percent) have paced the offense. Matt Stainbrook finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds Saturday, but Xavier s struggles were highlighted by Christon s foul trouble and a 1-for-11 performance from 3-point range in the second half. Christon has three games of 21-plus points in his past five contests.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (19-2, 7-1): The Wildcats  offense has been a model of efficiency this season, ranking 24th in the nation in points (80.9) and 20th in assists (16) per game. Four players average in double figures, led by James Bell s 15.3 points and JayVaughn Pinkston s 14.9. Bell hit five 3-pointers in Saturday s 90-74 victory over Temple, and nine Villanova players scored four or more points as the Wildcats shot 52.5 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats hit 12 3-pointers against Temple, their highest total since making 14 against Providence on Jan. 5.

2. Xavier leads the Big East in rebounding at 38.5; Villanova is second at 38.3.

3. Villanova leads the all-time series 16-4, but the teams have played just once since 1994, a 71-66 Xavier victory in 2006.

PREDICTION: Villanova 86, Xavier 73