Preview: Xavier at Villanova

Darrun Hilliard II and Ryan Arcidiacono are starting to heat up for No. 5 Villanova, which hosts Xavier on Wednesday night. Hilliard averages 13.5 points, and shoots 45.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range - all of which are down from his junior season - but the southpaw has scored 21 points in back-to-back games, making 7-of-15 from 3-point range in the process. Arcidiacono also had a strong showing in Saturday’s 81-64 victory over DePaul - a much-needed confidence boost for the junior guard.

“Even though my shot wasn’t falling in the beginning of the year, I just tried to make tough, defensive plays to impact the game in other ways,” Arcidiacono told reporters. “If I start making shots, that’ll be great, but it won’t change the way I play overall.” The Musketeers, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games to the dismay of coach Chris Mack. “I think we definitely have to have changes, whether that’s lineup changes, whether that’s during the course of rotations,” Mack told reporters. “We can’t be happy with the results we’re getting and expect different results by (doing the same thing).”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (11-5, 2-2 Big East): The Musketeers are the top scoring team in the Big East (79 points) and also lead the league in assists, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. They have six players averaging between 8.9 and 12.8 points, led by freshman forward Trevon Bluiett while senior center Matt Stainbrook averages 12.4 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Stainbrook had 21 points against Butler on Saturday, but Xavier’s issues included a lack of depth - only six players scored - and a tough day on the glass (37-26).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (15-1, 3-1): Arcidiacono shot 5-of-6 against DePaul, going 4-of-5 from 3-point range to increase his shooting percentages to 33.9 percent - 27.3 percent from long range - this season. Arcidiacono averages 8.3 points and also leads the team with 4.3 assists, posting 14 assists without a turnover in the last two contests. The Wildcats have five double-digit scorers, led by Hilliard, while veteran big man Daniel Ochefu leads the team with 8.7 rebounds to go with 10.1 points.

TIP-INS

1. Stainbrook ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding, 14th in scoring and second in field-goal percentage (64.6).

2. Xavier G Myles Davis is shooting a modest 40 percent overall, but is connecting on 45 percent of his 3-pointers (27-of-60) and a conference-best 89.7 percent of his free throws (35-of-39).

3. The Wildcats are shooting 69.5 percent from the foul line - their lowest mark since the 20th century - and went 8-of-18 against DePaul.

PREDICTION: Villanova 79, Xavier 73