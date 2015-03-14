Preview: Xavier vs. Villanova

Villanova may have secured a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but the third-ranked Wildcats still have some business at hand - namely winning their first Big East Conference tournament championship in 20 years. Villanova survived a furious comeback by Providence in the semifinals and will take on Xavier in the title game Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Wildcats entered the matchup riding a school-record 14-game winning streak.

The Musketeers outlasted No. 22 Butler in the quarterfinals and were running No. 23 Georgetown out of the building Friday before unraveling and blowing nearly all of a 21-point second-half lead in their 65-63 victory. Xavier lost a pair of matchups by double digits to Villanova this season, including a 78-66 home loss Feb. 28 in which it led by nine points in the second half. The Musketeers have won three straight games by a combined nine points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (21-12): The Musketeers must find a way to solve the long-range shooting prowess of Villanova, which tied a Big East tournament record by hitting 17 3-pointers in Thursday’s win and connected on 28-of-63 attempts from behind the arc in the matchups with Xavier. Senior center Matt Stainbrook is averaging 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last three games, while Jalen Reynolds has scored 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting in the two losses to Villanova. Freshman J.P. Macura had a season-high four 3-pointers in the first meeting, but rolled an ankle in Friday’s semifinal.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (31-2): Josh Hart has picked the perfect stage to show why he was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year, pouring in a team-high 20 points in a rout of Marquette before pacing the Wildcats with 18 points against Providence. Hart had been in a scoring slump down the stretch, failing to reach double digits in five of six games before averaging 17 points and connecting on 11-of-18 3-point attempts over the past three contests. Junior center Daniel Ochefu provided a perfect complement to Hart with some stellar inside play Friday, collecting 15 points, 13 boards and five blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is 0-4 versus Villanova since joining the Big East - the only team in the conference it hasn’t beaten.

2. Wildcats G Ryan Arcidiacono, the Co-Big East Player, has scored only 11 points in the two tournament games.

3. The Musketeers are trying to join Syracuse (1981) as the only sixth seed to win the conference tournament title.

PREDICTION: Villanova 76, Xavier 64