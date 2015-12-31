Preview: Xavier at Villanova

Two of the nation’s top teams dive headfirst into conference play Thursday when No. 6 Xavier visits No. 16 Villanova in the Big East opener for both squads. The Musketeers are one of four undefeated teams left in the nation, while the Wildcats have suffered two losses - both to squads currently ranked in the top five.

Xavier is coming off a 78-70 road win against Wake Forest its last time out behind a big second half after trailing by 15 points at intermission. “We needed something like that to set reality for us,” leading scorer Trevon Bluiett said. “We’d been on the high horse all year in that we haven’t lost yet. I think being down big-time at the half was a good thing for us.” Slow starts have been a problem for Villanova, but the team seemed to iron out that issue in its most recent contest - a 77-57 win over Pennsylvania in which the team cruised after leading by 28 at the break. “I wanted to see a good start defensively,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “I wanted to see us start the game really focused. I thought we did a great job of that. I was very pleased with our first half.”

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (12-0): Xavier did not schedule many cupcakes during the non-conference season, defeating Missouri, Michigan, Alabama, USC, Dayton, Cincinnati, Auburn and Wake Forest, among others. The Musketeers average 81 points with five players in double figures on the year, including Bluiett (14.7), who also averages 7.7 rebounds from the guard position. Freshman Edmond Sumner is second on the team in scoring at 11.7 points and is coming off a career-high 21-point effort versus Wake Forest.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (10-2): The Wildcats were led by Jalen Brunson’s 22 points against Penn - the freshman guard’s fourth straight game making at least half of his shots. Brunson is 9-of-18 from 3-point range during that stretch, raising his scoring average to 11.7 - third on the team behind Josh Hart (14.8) and Ryan Arcidiacono (11.9). Hart has scored in double figures every game this season despite never playing more than 34 minutes in any contest.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier has made 247 foul shots - more than its opponents have attempted.

2. Musketeers G Myles Davis is 4-of-16 from the field over the last two games, although he remains near-perfect from the foul line (31-of-33) on the season.

3. Villanova beat Xavier by double figures all three times the teams met last season, including a 17-point win in the Big East Tournament title game.

PREDICTION: Villanova 67, Xavier 65