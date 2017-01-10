Preview: Xavier at Villanova

Villanova appears to be back on track following a rare defeat, although the Wildcats are no longer sitting atop the polls. The third-ranked Wildcats host 14th-ranked Xavier in an intriguing Big East matchup on Tuesday.

After a road loss to Butler - its first defeat since last season's Big East tournament - the Wildcats bounced back nicely with a 12-point win against a solid Marquette squad. "After you lose a game at any time, you're always a little curious about how your team comes back," coach Jay Wright said. "But I wouldn't say I'm worried." Kris Jenkins helped ease his coach's concerns with 23 points and Josh Hart added 19, but Xavier poses a stiff test as it enters with six straight victories. Edmond Sumner has had back-to-back strong games and is part of a dangerous three-headed scoring attack for the Musketeers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT XAVIER (13-2, 3-0 Big East): The Musketeers are the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big East thanks largely to Trevon Bluiett (17.7 points), Sumner (15.6) and J.P. Macura (14.7). In addition, the team will welcome veteran guard Myles Davis back to the team this week after he was suspended for the first 15 games following an offseason incident. Davis averaged 10.8 points last season and has knocked down 168 3-pointers in his first three seasons with the Musketeers.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (15-1, 3-1): Jenkins was 6-of-9 from 3-point range against Marquette, while Hart was 2-of-5 and Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges were each 3-of-3 from the arc. Brunson has been terrific in the last six games, shooting at least 50 percent in each contest and making at least 71.4 percent of his shots in three of the last four contests. Hart averages 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds - both team highs - and recorded seven assists (his third-highest total of the season) in the win against Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. Hart has committed more than one turnover only once in his last eight games.

2. Villanova G Mikal Bridges has made 11 straight foul shots over the last six contests.

3. The Wildcats are one win shy of tying the school record for consecutive wins at The Pavilion (46, set from 2007-11).

PREDICTION: Villanova 73, Xavier 70