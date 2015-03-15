Villanova wins first tournament title in 20 years

NEW YORK -- Josh Hart was just six days old the last time Villanova won the Big East Tournament.

On Saturday night, 20 years later, Hart was named the Most Outstanding Player, leading the No. 4 Wildcats to a 69-52 win over Xavier in the championship game. He scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 28 minutes.

Hart, also the Big East’s Sixth Man of the Year, led the Wildcats in scoring in two of the three tournament games.

It was the first time a non-starter captured the award in the 35-year history of the tournament.

“I know I‘m going to sound like a broken record, but I got to shout out to my teammates,” Hart said. “The confidence they have in me. When you have that confidence of your teammates, you’re able to go out there and have fun.”

The only other tournament title for Villanova (32-2) came in 1995 against former Big East member Connecticut in 1995.

The Wildcats, which also won the conference regular-season title at 16-2, is on a school-record 15-game winning streak heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier (21-13), the sixth seed, was looking to knock off a ranked team for the third straight game in the tournament. The Musketeers defeated No. 22 Butler in the quarterfinals and No. 23 Georgetown in the semifinals. Xavier is 6-3 against ranked opponents this season.

Villanova took a commanding 61-41 lead with 7:00 to play on a layup from Hart, who made 21 of his 29 shots from the floor in the tournament.

“Honestly, he (Hart) is about halfway there to what he can be,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. “He can be a really great player. To what he did in three games, it just shows you his talent, character and how much better he can get.”

Xavier never got closer than 13 points in the second half.

In a matchup of the conference’s top-scoring teams, Villanova shot 50 percent from the field and held the Musketeers well below their season averages for points and field goal percentage.

The Wildcats had few problems solving the Musketeers’ 1-3-1 zone. Villanova’s crisp passing around the perimeter resulted in 9-of-13 3-point shooting.

Guard Dylan Ennis paced Villanova with 16 points.

Forward Jalen Reynolds and guard Dee Davis scored 13 points apiece for the Musketeers. Xavier’s top scorer and rebounder, center Matt Stainbrook, was held to four points and three rebounds.

Villanova started the second half with an 8-0 spurt to move its lead to 42-21. Guards Darrun Hilliard II and Ryan Arcidiacono hit 3-pointers in the run and Ennis scored on a layup.

Xavier was the Big East’s best shooting team during the regular season but made just 10 of 33 from the field in the first half and trailed 34-21. Hart came off the Villanova bench to contribute nine points before intermission.

”We weren’t very good tonight,“ Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ”Villanova had a heckuva a lot to do with it.

“They (Villanova) have a chance to win a national championship and they are not given enough credit for how tough of a team they are, how hard they play, how unselfish they are. They’re the true definition of a team.”

Villanova controlled most of the early portion of the first half, but a layup from Stainbrook brought Xavier to within four at 14-10. That was the closest the Musketeers got as the Wildcats went on a 16-6 run to take a 30-16 advantage with 3:31 left.

“We couldn’t score around the rim and because of it, it affected our defense,” Mack said. “We talked a whole lot going into the game about limiting their 3-point field goal attempts, but it’s easier said than done.”

NOTES: Villanova placed Gs Darrun Hilliard and Dylan Ennis on the all-tournament team. Xavier’s Jalen Reynolds, and Providence’s Kris Dunn and D‘Vantes Smith-Rivera rounded out the team. ... Xavier led the Big East in field goal percentage (.476) and assists (16 per game) during the regular season. ... Xavier senior C Matt Stainbrook gave up his scholarship this season so brother Tim, a sophomore forward, could have it. Matt is finishing his MBA as a fifth-year student and his tuition is far cheaper than the undergraduate degree that his brother is pursuing. ... The Musketeers were without freshman G J.P. Macura, who injured an ankle in the semifinal win over Georgetown. ... Villanova’s 63-61 victory over Providence in the tournament semifinals was only its third game in its 14-game winning streak that wasn’t decided by double digits.