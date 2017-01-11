Jenkins lifts No. 3 Villanova to rout of No. 15 Xavier

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Kris Jenkins hit one of the biggest shots in Villanova history when he connected on the game-winning 3-pointer to defeat North Carolina for last season's national championship.

Instead of reveling in the moment forever, Jenkins is solely focused on this season. That shot is in the past to him.

Jenkins continued his torrid shooting with 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting and led five players in double figures as third-ranked Villanova defeated No. 15 Xavier, 79-54, Tuesday night at the Pavilion.

The Wildcats improved to 16-1 and 4-1 in the Big East.

"Every shot feels the same," Jenkins said with a smile. "I think it's good. I've just got to give credit to my teammates who do a great job of finding me."

Now a senior, Jenkins is a team leader and it shows every day in practice leading up to the games. For a player who lifted his team to a national championship with one of the biggest shots in NCAA Tournament history, you would never know it.

"I've been amazed," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "It's not an act. He's humble and wants to get better."

Josh Hart had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Jalen Brunson added 11 for the Wildcats, who won their 46th straight game at their on-campus arena on the Main Line. The 46-game winning streak tied a mark also set between 2007-11 at the 6,500-seat arena.

Darryl Reynolds and Donte DiVincenzo had 10 each for the Wildcats.

Related Coverage Preview: Xavier at Villanova

Villanova's senior class - Jenkins, Hart and Reynolds - have never lost in this arena.

"I do know this: anybody in this league can beat us," Wright said. "We're sure of this. We have a tough battle every night and we know it."

This was also the 16th matchup featuring two Top 25 teams at this arena in the history of the arena. The last time it happened was also against Xavier on Dec. 31, 2015.

Edmond Sumner led Xavier (13-3, 3-1) with 11 points while J.P. Macura and Trevon Bluiett scored 10 apiece.

The Musketeers, who shot just 29.8 percent (17 of 58), had a six-game winning streak snapped and had been the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference.

"The annual Villanova (butt)-kicking," said Xavier coach Chris Mack, clearly perturbed. "I'm getting really tired of it."

When pressed further, Mack said that his team wasn't up to the challenge.

"Villanova is really good," he said. "That's no secret. We have to be better. We didn't play very well in the second half."

Xavier featured an upgraded roster with the return of senior guard Myles Davis. He was added to the active roster as of Sunday, following a suspension for two misdemeanor criminal charges reportedly connected with a former girlfriend. Davis, who missed the first 15 games this season, was booed loudly by the Villanova student section every time he touched the ball and finished without a point, going 0 for 5 from the field.

Villanova knocked down it first three shots of the second half to quickly go ahead 41-30. Jenkins hit a long 3-pointer and Reynolds connected on consecutive baskets for the 11-point advantage.

Brunson's driving layup pushed the lead to 52-38 with 12:45 remaining.

The Wildcats hit nine of their first 12 shots in the second half to surge ahead 58-42 with 10:46 left.

This was more than enough of a cushion to carry Villanova to another home victory, its 46th in a row here.

"We treat each game as our most important game," Jenkins said.

Xavier actually jumped out to a 24-16 lead with 7:25 remaining in the first half thanks to efficient shooting and tenacious defense.

But the defending national champions responded in a big way. The Wildcats ended the first on an 18-4 run to take a 34-28 lead into the locker room.

During the spurt, the once-hot Musketeers went cold and misfired on 11 straight shots and 13 of 14.

Villanova started 6 of 20 but finished strong to close at 11 of 27 - 40.7 percent.

Brunson's spinning three-point play in the lane gave the Wildcats a six-point cushion at halftime.

Jenkins led all scorers in the first half with 10 points.

NOTES: Xavier entered the game ranked 18th nationally in rebound margin (8.1). ... Villanova G Phil Booth continued to sit out with tendinitis in his left knee. He hasn't played since Nov. 17 against Western Michigan in the Gildan Charleston Classic. There is no immediate timetable for Booth's return. ... The 70-point mark has been crucial for Xavier all season, going 10-0 when it accomplishes the feat and 3-3 otherwise. ... Villanova is off until Saturday when it travels to New York to face St. John's at Madison Square Garden. ... Xavier will remain on the road with another difficult matchup Saturday at Butler.