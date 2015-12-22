Preview: Xavier at Wake Forest

The bulk of Xavier’s undefeated start has taken place either at home or on neutral courts. The sixth-ranked Musketeers look to continue their best start in school history in their second true road contest of the season on Tuesday at Wake Forest - which has won five in a row of its own - in the Skip Prosser Classic.

Chris Mack’s crew wrapped up a four-game homestand with a convincing 85-61 victory over Auburn on Saturday for its first ever 11-0 start. “There’s a lot we can get better at, but it’s nice to make history when you’re at a school full of history, to make your own niche,” James Farr - who had 12 points and 11 rebounds - told reporters. The Demon Deacons continue to win tight games at an impressive clip, improving to 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or fewer with an 83-77 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday. Bryant Crawford led five players in double figures with 19 points after shooting 3-of-23 over his previous three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT XAVIER (11-0): The Musketeers continued to flex their muscles inside in the rout of Auburn, posting a 42-26 advantage on the glass, led by Farr’s 11. He, Jalen Reynolds and Sean O‘Mara - all forwards - combined for 40 points while leading scorer Trevon Bluiett bounced back from his only single-digit effort of the season with 13 points. Five Xavier players are averaging in double figures and Farr’s 8.6 boards per game leads the nation’s fifth-best team in terms of rebound margin (13.5).

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (8-2): The Demon Deacons’ five-game run represents their longest since they claimed their first five games of the 2013-14 season, but the close margins mean that there is room for improvement. “We know how to gut out a win, but it also says that we have to focus more and continue to do the things that get us those leads, and continue to put our foot on the gas when we’re up,” Crawford told reporters. While Devin Thomas (17.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg), Crawford (13.1 ppg, 5.1 apg) and Konstantinos Mitoglou (12.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg) lead the way, the squad is hopeful to get a boost from Codi Miller-McIntyre, who scored 10 points on Saturday in his second game back from a broken foot.

TIP-INS

1. Prosser coached at Xavier from 1994-2001 and at Wake Forest from 2001 until his death in 2007. Mack was an assistant under Prosser with the Demon Deacons from 2001-04.

2. Farr had 13 points in 15 minutes to help the Musketeers to a 68-53 win in the previous encounter two seasons ago.

3. Xavier’s 11-game winning streak is five shy of the school record established in 2002-03.

PREDICTION: Xavier 79, Wake Forest 77