Preview: Yale at Connecticut

No. 19 Connecticut rode a bit of an emotional roller coaster in its season opener, showing how good it could be and how much it still needs to improve. The Huskies, who host Yale on Monday, built a 17-point second-half advantage in Friday’s 78-77 win over Maryland, but nearly blew it at the end following Shabazz Napier’s fifth foul. Despite going scoreless without its best player over the last 1:30 of the contest, Connecticut forced a pair of missed shots over the final 13 seconds to hang on.

Niels Giffey’s 13 points sparked a strong effort from the Huskies’ reserves, who accounted for 31 points in the victory. “We learned that we’ve got a deep bench… and that we can win games without Shabazz, too. Last year, it didn’t seem like that sometimes,” Giffey said. The Bulldogs succeeded where Maryland failed in Saturday’s 93-77 season-opening win over Central Connecticut State, overcoming a 17-point second-half deficit behind 26 points and 13 rebounds – both career highs – from Justin Sears.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT YALE (1-0): The Bulldogs led the Ivy League in rebounding margin last year (plus-3.9) and got off to a good start in that regard in the season opener, outboarding the Blue Devils 44-33. “(Sears) really turned it around by chasing (the ball) on the glass,” coach James Jones said about his sophomore. Sears contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds during Yale’s 53-point explosion over the final 20 minutes – the most points it has scored in a half against a Division I opponent since 2003.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-0): Freshman center Amida Brimah debuted with five points, three blocks and three rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench, prompting coach Kevin Ollie to say, “He’s going to be a force. …You don’t see a lot of people with that love for the game.” Napier stated after the game that he drew a technical foul for “boasting” after his assist that gave the Huskies their 17-point lead; the Terrapins immediately countered with their 27-11 game-ending run. “I apologized for talking …we learned we can pull it out no matter what,” Napier said.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has won 67 straight games against in-state opponents and 12 in a row against the Bulldogs.

2. The Huskies drained 10 3-pointers against Maryland – a benchmark they reached six times last season.

3. Yale and Connecticut are meeting for the first time since the 2003 Preseason NIT.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 85, Yale 68