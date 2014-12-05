Preview: Yale at Connecticut

Connecticut and Yale renewed acquaintances for the first time in a decade last season and the result was a familiar one for the eventual national champions against an in-state foe. The Huskies look to extend their winning streak over the Bulldogs to 14 games on Friday at home in the 67th meeting between the schools. UConn downed a feisty Yale team 80-62 last November and has won 68 straight games against in-state opponents – a streak that dates back to 1986.

The Huskies will be hoping to bounce back from a heartbreaking 55-54 home loss to Texas on Sunday as guard Ryan Boatright rolled his ankle while trying to defend the Longhorns’ Jonathan Holmes, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left. The setback ended a 45-game non-conference winning streak UConn had at Gampel Pavilion, where the Bulldogs will attempt to extend their two-game winning streak. Yale kicked off a four-game road trip with Wednesday’s 67-60 victory over Bryant and should get a good sense of where its improving program is headed in the next few days as it will face Florida on Monday after finishing up with the Huskies.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3, SNY

ABOUT YALE (7-2): The Bulldogs enter Friday as confident as they ever have been during their series losing streak, in large part due to last Friday’s 72-66 loss at then-undefeated Providence. “(The Providence game) shows that we can hang with these guys and I didn’t play that strong ... If I‘m on my game and everyone else plays (as well as) they did, we can definitely knock off UConn, Florida or any team in the country,” leading scorer Justin Sears told the Hartford Courant. Sears, who became the first Yale sophomore to make the Ivy League first team since 1987, had 17 points and 10 boards in last season’s loss to the Huskies.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-2): As good as the Huskies were from the 3-point line last season through five games (47.8 percent), they have been equally awful in 2014 (28.6). ”I think we’re getting good looks, we’re just missing. … There’s no excuse for it, we’ve got to get in the gym at night and make shots, because teams are going to keep playing us the same way,” Boatright told the Courant following the loss to the Longhorns. Boatright, who is expected to play despite being labeled as questionable, has been one of several Huskies to struggle beyond the arc, going 1-for-5 against Texas to drop to 5-of-21 for the season after shooting at a 37.6 percent clip last season.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut leads the all-time series 44-22, winning 28 of the past 30 meetings.

2. The Bulldogs have yielded an average of 80.5 points in their losses and 55.9 points in their wins.

3. The Huskies have played nine players this season, with seven averaging at least 23.5 minutes – the only team in the nation with seven players averaging that many minutes.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 66, Yale 62