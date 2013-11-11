No. 20 Connecticut 80, Yale 62: Shabazz Napier had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Huskies coasted to a home win over the Bulldogs.

Napier posted his second career triple-double, nearly two years removed from his first one against Coppin State on Nov. 20, 2011. Niels Giffey hit five 3-pointers and scored all 15 of his points in the first half while Omar Calhoun scored a game-high 18 to pace Connecticut (2-0), which notched its 13th straight victory over the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Justin Sears, who tallied career highs with 26 points and 13 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory over Central Connecticut State, paced Yale (1-1) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Javier Duren chipped with 15 points and was the only other Bulldog to finish in double figures.

After the Bulldogs tied the game at 9-9, Giffey drained four 3-pointers over a 4:59 span – including one on three consecutive possessions – as the Huskies built a 27-15 advantage. Yale closed to within seven with five free throws, but Connecticut used a 12-4 surge over the final 4:05 of the first half to take a 39-24 halftime lead.

Calhoun scored eight of Connecticut’s first 10 points coming out of the break as the lead swelled to 57-36 following a 3-pointer by Ryan Boatright. Yale pounded the offensive glass to rally to within 11 with 4:06 left, but Napier’s three-point play and 3-pointer on the Huskies’ next two possessions put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut has won 68 straight games against in-state opponents. … Yale owned a 43-31 rebounding edge, including a 22-4 advantage on the offensive end. … Giffey began the season 8-of-8 beyond the arc (including a 3-of-3 effort in the Huskies’ season-opening victory over Maryland) before missing his first 3-pointer with 4:44 remaining.