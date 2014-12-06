Yale 45, Connecticut 44

(Updated: INSERTS Yale beat UConn for first time since 1986 in Para 2 DELETES first name of Sears in Para 3)

Yale 45, No. 23 Connecticut 44: Jack Montague drained a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left as the visiting Bulldogs ended the Huskies’ 68-game winning streak against in-state opponents.

Connecticut took a 44-40 lead with 22 seconds left on a pair of free throws from Sam Cassell Jr. and the Huskies fouled Justin Sears, who made both of his foul shots nine seconds later. Ryan Boatright missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and following a near turnover in the paint by Sears, Montague – who had missed his first six shots – caught the inbounds pass on the left baseline and knocked down the game-winner to give Yale its first win over the Huskies since 1986.

Javier Duren led all scorers with 15 points while Sears tallied 12 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and three blocks for Yale (8-2), which pulled the upset despite going 3-of-21 from the 3-point line. Amida Brimah contributed 14 points while Cassell was the only other player to finish in double figures with 12 for Connecticut (3-3), which dropped a 55-54 decision Sunday when Texas’ Jonathan Holmes sunk a 3-pointer in the same corner with two seconds left.

Yale led for all but a 38-second stretch in the opening 20 minutes and Duren scored six points during a 12-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 17-6 advantage midway through the first half. Sears scored five straight points – including a three-point play – as Yale stretched the gap to 13 before UConn held the Bulldogs to one field goal over the final 7:24 to settle for a 24-19 deficit at the break.

UConn closed within one three times before pulling ahead for the first time on a layup by Boatright with seven minutes left and Yale went cold again, failing to convert a field goal over the next 6:44. Daniel Hamilton tied it with a dunk with 3:52 to go and Boatright gave the Huskies a 42-40 lead 1 ½ minutes later before Sears hit his free throws and Montague ended the Bulldogs’ field-goal drought on his dramatic jumper.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs snapped UConn’ 13-game series winning streak and handed the Huskies their first loss to an in-state foe since Hartford defeated them on Dec. 29, 1986. … Yale outrebounded UConn 36-25, including a 13-1 edge on the offensive glass. Sears collected eight offensive rebounds. … The teams combined for four first-half free throws and 13 for the game.