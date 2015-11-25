Preview: Yale at Duke

It may surprise some that the first matchup since 1973-74 between two of the country’s highest-acclaimed academic institutions might translate into a pretty good basketball game between visiting Yale and Duke. Both teams were in action Sunday, when No. 3 Duke topped Georgetown to win the 2K Classic title and Yale lost by two to SMU on the road.

The Blue Devils have used the emergence of sophomore guard Grayson Allen to shake off a sluggish effort in a loss to No. 1 Kentucky last week. Allen struck for career-highs of 30 and 32 points during weekend wins, and the 6-5 sophomore guard is shooting 53.6 percent from 3-point range and 52.2 percent overall. Reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Justin Sears, a 6-8 senior forward averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds, was a Duke fan growing up and said a trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium is “a chance to beat the best.‘’ The Bulldogs, coming off their winningest season (22) since 1948-49, were preseason favorites to win the Ivy League.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT YALE (3-1): Sears, the Ivy League Player of the Week, is the real deal but sophomore point guard Makai Mason (20 points, 4.3 assists) makes the team go. Senior guard Jack Montague has stepped up to average 15.5 points, thanks to 59.3-percent accuracy from 3-point land. On a tough, early-season schedule, 6-6 senior forward Brandon Sherrod (11.5 points) said, “We are taking all of these games as learning experiences. We have to make sure that each game, no matter how difficult or how crazy it gets, is one which we are learning from.”

ABOUT DUKE (4-1): Allen also has a team-high 16 assists, and 7-1 center Marshall Plumlee anchors the middle with averages of 6.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and a team-leading 12 blocks. Guards Matt Jones and Brandon Ingram are combining for 23.8 points, but a key piece has been the double-double efforts of 6-9 senior forward Amile Jefferson (12 points, 10.6 rebounds). Improved play from 6-10 freshman forward Chase Jeter will add to a primarily seven-man rotation and a bench that scored only 17 points in 35 minutes against Georgetown.

TIP-INS

1. Duke’s perimeter defense is allowing opponents to shoot 41.4 percent on 3-point attempts, a stat that ranks 328th in the nation.

2. Yale has limited opponents to 25 rebounds per game, the 10th fewest in the nation, and averages a plus-16 edge on the glass.

3. The Bulldogs defeated the reigning national champions last year, when Montague made a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to beat UConn.

PREDICTION: Duke 74, Yale 67