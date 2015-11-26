EditorsNote: fixes “shook off” in lede, adds photo

No. 6 Duke 80, Yale 61

Guard Matt Jones scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and sixth-ranked Duke shook off a sluggish first half to turn away Yale’s upset bid with an 80-61 victory Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Guard Brandon Ingram added 15 points, guard Grayson Allen had 14 points and guard Luke Kennard chipped in 12 points.

It marked the 950th victory for coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. His overall record improved to 1,023-311.

Duke (5-1) began the second half on a 12-2 run to build a 50-38 lead.

Forward Justin Sears led the Bulldogs (3-2) with 19 points and guard Makai Mason scored 13. Yale forward Brandon Sherrod scored all eight of his points in the first eight minutes, but he fouled out with 11:15 to play.

Yale scored the game’s first nine points as it took Duke more than 2 ½ minutes to get on the scoreboard. It took more than 10 minutes before Duke grabbed its first lead, though the Bulldogs went back up 31-24.

Duke led 38-36 at the half after a pair of breakaway baskets off steals in the final minute of the first half.

Last year, Yale defeated defending national champion Connecticut, but the Bulldogs were unable to pull of that feat this year.