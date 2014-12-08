Preview: Yale at Florida

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, No. 24 Florida hosts a red-hot Yale squad that has won eight of its last nine games on Monday. The Gators fell to No. 11 Kansas on Friday, blowing a significant lead for the second consecutive game, leaving coach Billy Donovan with a strong message for his team. “Instead of attacking, as a team, we kind of backed up and let them dictate which way momentum was going to go. That’s just something we have to do better,” Donovan said.

The Bulldogs are riding high after stunning defending national champion Connecticut last time out, dropping the No. 23 Huskies on a 3-pointer from Jack Montague with 1.7 seconds left - a moment that coach James Jones said his team will never forget. “When our players are old timers and have dementia, they will still remember this,” he told reporters. Yale’s current three-game win streak has it off to its best start since 2011-12.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YALE (8-2): The Bulldogs’ win over UConn snapped the Huskies’ streak of 68 consecutive wins over in-state opponents, dating back to 1986, as they became only the second Ivy League team to prevail over a defending national champion. “It is probably the greatest victory in the history of Yale basketball,” Jones told the Yale Daily News. “We just beat the reigning national champions on their home court.” Javier Duren is Yale’s leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game, while Justin Sears addds 13.7 and Montague contributes 10.1.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-4): The Gators have been unable to string together back-to-back wins this season and, recently, having a short lineup has had something to do with their cold spell. “It’s been hard the last week just because we’ve had limited numbers in practice,” Donovan told reporters. Guard Eli Carter, one of four Florida players averaging nine points or more, has been hobbled by a sprained left foot all season and has missed three of the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Florida is 7-2 against Ivy League opponents.

2. Duren is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, leading all Ivy League players.

3. The Gators have lost consecutive games for the first time since a three-game skid at the end of the 2011-12 regular season.

PREDICTION: Florida 77, Yale 70