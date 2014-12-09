(Updated: Minor edits.)

Florida 85, Yale 47: Michael Frazier II scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as the host Gators destroyed the Bulldogs.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks for Florida (4-4), which bounced back after blowing double-digit leads in its last two games. Chris Walker contributed 13 points off the bench and Kasey Hill tied a career high with 10 assists for the Gators, who shot 52.6 percent from 3-point range

Justin Sears scored 15 points to lead the offense for Yale (8-3), which could not capitalize from the momentum of knocking off defending champion Connecticut last time out, shooting a mere 34 percent from the field. Jack Montague and Armani Cotton added eight points each for the Bulldogs, who turned the ball over 15 times while handing out only seven assists.

Florida shot a scorching 67.7 percent in the first half, while limiting Yale to 30.4 percent, to build a 46-20 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs kept it tight early on, pulling within 14-9 on a jumper from Anthony Dallier near the midway point of the period before the Gators used a 27-9 surge led by eight points from Frazier to take command of the game.

After the break, Finney-Smith and Frazier connected on back-to-back 3-pointers on Florida’s first two possessions to deflate any hope for a Yale comeback. Montague tried to spark the Bulldogs, draining a 3-pointer at the 16-minute mark but Chris Chiozza answered from beyond the arc immediately for the Gators and the lead only grew from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida has won eight of its 10 games against Ivy League opponents. ... Yale G Javier Duren, who entered play as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points, went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting. ... Frazier has made at least one 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, joining former Florida guards Brett Nelson (33), Kenny Boynton (34) and Lee Humphrey (39) as the only Gators to accomplish such a streak.