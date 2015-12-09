Preview: Yale at Illinois

Illinois’ three-game homestand at the newly refurbished State Farm Center comes to an end Wednesday night when the Fighting Illini host Yale in a non-conference contest. Coach John Groce’s squad is looking to build upon a fairly easy victory over visiting Western Carolina on Saturday and even its record at .500.

The Illini have been dealing with injuries, but their offense has continued to flourish, averaging 75.9 points, led by Kendrick Nunn’s 19.3 ppg. Unfortunately, the Illini have been giving up 75.7 points, and defense is why Nunn came off the bench in Illinois’ last outing, though he finished with a career-best 27 points off the pine. Yale comes in having won two straight, including an impressive 18-point victory over Vermont, and the Bulldogs won’t be an easy team to beat. Makai Mason (16.8 ppg) and Justin Sears (15.6) rank among the top seven scorers in the Ivy League, and Yale is averaging 72.9 points a contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YALE (5-3): The Bulldogs have been hitting the boards this year, leading the Ivy League in rebounding margin (plus-10.8), a stat they’ve paced the league in for the last four years. With the team 5-0 this season when it wins the battle of the boards, coach James Jones certainly keeps his team focused on the stat. “It’s something we kind of hang our hats on,” Jones told reporters. “We rebound, in some regard, every day in practice -- whether it be foul-line blockout or two-on-two blockout. We do have guys who have an affinity for it.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-5): With senior big man Mike Thorne Jr. sidelined with a knee injury, freshman Michael Finke has been getting more playing time and taking advantage of it. Finke is averaging 9.4 points on 57.4 percent shooting and comes off a career-best 24-point performance against Western Carolina. Finke’s output was the highest point total by an Illini freshman in eight seasons and gives Illinois hope it can still have an interior presence with Thorne out.

TIP-INS

1. Sears is third in Yale history with 168 career blocks, just four behind former NBA big man Chris Dudley.

2. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten and 31st nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 76.3 percent of missed shots on the defensive end.

3. Illini G Malcolm Hill (16.2 ppg) is shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 81, Yale 74