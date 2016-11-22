Preview: Yale at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was staring at a second straight loss when Michael Young put his teammates on his back. Thanks to the 6-9 senior's career-high 30 points, the Panthers beat Marquette 78-75 on Friday and instead of trying to snap a two-game slide, Pittsburgh is seeking a second straight win when Yale comes to town Tuesday.

The Panthers opened the season with two closer-than-expected wins over Eastern Michigan and Gardner-Webb before getting outrebounded by seven and committing six more turnovers than SMU a 76-67 defeat last Wednesday. Pittsburgh trailed the Golden Eagles by as many as 15 before Young stepped up with Marquette leading 59-49 with 13:51 left in the game by scoring 10 straight points to tie the game. "At halftime it was just a look-yourself-in-the-mirror type of moment," Young told reporters afterward. "We lost the first game due to (SMU) being tougher than us down the stretch. We came in the second half and it was now or never." Yale, which won its first NCAA Tournament game last season, averaged 93.5 points in winning its first two games but was smothered 62-38 at No. 6 Virginia on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT YALE (2-1): Senior forward Sam Downey, who scored a team-high 39 points in the first two games, was limited to four points on 2-of-10 shooting against the Cavaliers. Sophomore forward Blake Reynolds led Yale with 10 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore guard Alex Copeland added eight points, but the team was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and shot just four free throws. The Bulldogs opened the season with a 98-90 win at Washington behind freshman guard Miye Oni’s 24 points and 22 from Downey.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-1): Jamel Artis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Chris Jones added 13 points against Marquette. Young is averaging 24 points on 58 percent shooting with 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, while Artis chips in 19.8 points. The 6-8 Artis is struggling with his conversion to the point, however, with 3.5 assists to two turnovers per game.

TIP-INS

1. Young’s previous career high was 27 points as a sophomore against Chaminade.

2. Artis and Young account for 52 percent of the Panthers’ scoring with sophomore guard Cameron Johnson ranking third on the team in scoring at nine points per game.

3. The Bulldogs entered the Virginia game with 41 assists and just 17 turnovers, but finished with 14 miscues and seven assists against the Cavaliers.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 80, Yale 67