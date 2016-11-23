Young's double-double leads Pitt over Yale

Michael Young scored 24 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 75-70 win over Yale on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

Young notched 15 of those points in the first half, and he added 10 rebounds for a double-double as Pittsburgh improved to 4-1 on the season. Young, a junior forward and two-time reigning ACC Player of the Week, went 9-for-15 from the field and maintained his 24.0 points per game average.

The Panthers had three players hit double figures as senior guard Jamel Artis finished with 20 and sophomore guard Cameron Johnson added 15. Pittsburgh shot 44.8 percent from the field and got almost all of its production from Young, Artis and Johnson. That trio accounted for 20 of the team's 26 made field goals.

Yale had four players score in double-figures, led by sophomore guard Alex Copeland's 16 points. Senior forward Sam Downey and sophomore forward Blake Reynolds scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. Freshman guard Miye Oni had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2).

The reigning Ivy League champs shot 40.3 percent from the floor and nailed 11 of 27 3-point attempts. It was the long ball which kept Yale within striking distance late in the game. Reynolds hit a trey with 49 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-68, but the Panthers hit enough free throws in the last minute to earn the win.

Pittsburgh took advantage of its trips to the foul line all night. The Panthers went 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) from the free throw line, while Yale went to the charity stripe just six times, making five attempts.

Pittsburgh hosts Morehead State on Friday night, while Yale's next game is Saturday at Vermont.