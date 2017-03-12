FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Princeton beats Yale to win inaugural Ivy League tournament
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 12, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 5 months ago

Princeton beats Yale to win inaugural Ivy League tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Princeton beats Yale to win inaugural Ivy League tournament

Sophomore guard Myles Stephens scored 23 points and top-seed Princeton won the inaugural Ivy League tournament by defeating Yale 71-59 Sunday at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa.

Princeton (23-6) returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. The Tigers went 15-0 in the regular season during conference play, but for the first time in Ivy League history had to win the conference tournament to earn the automatic bid.

After a tight first half, Princeton pulled away in the second half. Stephens and Devin Cannady each hit 3-pointers pushing the Tigers' lead to double figures midway through the second half. Cannady finished with 13 points, and senior forward Steven Cook added 15 points for the Tigers.

Sophomore guard Alex Copeland scored 14 points, and senior forward Sam Downey added 12 points for the Bulldogs (18-11).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.