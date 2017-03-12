Princeton beats Yale to win inaugural Ivy League tournament

Sophomore guard Myles Stephens scored 23 points and top-seed Princeton won the inaugural Ivy League tournament by defeating Yale 71-59 Sunday at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa.

Princeton (23-6) returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. The Tigers went 15-0 in the regular season during conference play, but for the first time in Ivy League history had to win the conference tournament to earn the automatic bid.

After a tight first half, Princeton pulled away in the second half. Stephens and Devin Cannady each hit 3-pointers pushing the Tigers' lead to double figures midway through the second half. Cannady finished with 13 points, and senior forward Steven Cook added 15 points for the Tigers.

Sophomore guard Alex Copeland scored 14 points, and senior forward Sam Downey added 12 points for the Bulldogs (18-11).