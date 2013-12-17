Preview: Yale at Providence

A rivalry that dates back 87 years will be renewed when Providence hosts Yale on Tuesday. The Friars, who have been off 12 days since a 50-49 victory over instate rival Rhode Island, are searching for their fifth consecutive victory over the Bulldogs, whose last win in the series came in 1949. Ed Cooley’s team is second in the nation in free throw percentage at 80.7 percent despite a dismal field goal percentage of 39.8 percent, which ranks 335th in Division I.

The Bulldogs haven’t played since defeating New Hampshire 71-61 on Dec. 7, which gave them wins in three of their last four games. Justin Sears continues to lead James Jones’ team in scoring and rebounding, and recorded his fourth double-double of the season against New Hampshire after being held to a season-low 10 points in a 72-64 loss to Bryant on Dec. 4. “We’re ahead of where we were last year, but there is still a lot we can do better,” Jones said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX 1

ABOUT YALE (5-4): After Sears and Javier Duren, who averages 14 points, no other player goes for more than 8.7 points for the Bulldogs, who have scored 64 or less in three of their four losses. Duren also provides a team-high 3.1 assists for Yale, which has more turnovers (119) than assists (104) this season. After Providence, the Bulldogs face two teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last year in Albany and Saint Louis.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (8-2): Sophomore Kris Dunn is set to have shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season for the Friars. Dunn tore his labrum during an exhibition game Nov. 2 and returned to play in four games, averaging 26.5 minutes, 3.8 points and five assists, before missing the last three contests. “His health and well-being are our primary concern,” said Cooley, who is left with 10 players who have seen action this season, including four who have had limited playing time. “We are confident that Kris will be a key member of our team in 2014-15.”

TIP-INS

1. Providence leads the series 10-7 thanks to four wins since 1988.

2. Bryce Cotton averages 18.6 points and five assists to lead the Friars.

3. Kadeem Batts has notched three double-doubles this season for Providence.

PREDICTION: Providence 66, Yale 60