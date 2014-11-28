Preview: Yale at Providence

LaDontae Henton and streaking Providence will try to avoid looking ahead when they host Yale on Friday. The 25th-ranked Friars, who rode Henton’s career-high 38 points and last-second shot deflection to a 75-74 win over Notre Dame in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic on Sunday, will next visit top-ranked Kentucky. Providence, ranked in a national poll for the first time since the end of the 2004 season, has won 38 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

The Bulldogs, picked to finish second in the Ivy League, have rebounded from a double-overtime loss at Quinnipiac in the opener to win five in a row, the latest an 82-60 home victory over Lafayette on Wednesday. Justin Sears led four players in double figures with 17 points and Yale had a 47-20 advantage on the glass. Providence has won five straight meetings with Yale, including a 76-74 triumph last Dec. 17 when Henton scored a big basket in the final minute to complete a 13-point effort.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT YALE (5-1): In addition to dominating the boards, the Bulldogs forced 15 turnovers in a solid defensive effort against Lafayette. Opponents have averaged just 54.8 points during Yale’s five-game winning streak and all six opponents have been limited to under 70 in regulation. Sears, a steady junior, has shouldered the load on the other end of the floor, scoring at least 12 points against all five Division I opponents.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (5-0): Henton was named Big East Player of the Week, the first time he has earned the honor, and it is clear he is eager to assume the role of go-to guy after playing second fiddle to Bryce Cotton last season. Henton is 32-for-48 from the floor over his last three games after going 14-for-19 in a 40-minute effort against Notre Dame. The senior surpassed the 1,500-point mark in the process and will aim to become the seventh Friar in history to finish with at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Friars F Tyler Harris scored 19 points in last season’s win over Yale.

2. Bulldogs G Jack Montague is 19-for-30 from beyond the arc.

3. Friars freshman G Kyron Cartwright is 8-of-24 from the floor and has missed all nine of his 3-point tries.

PREDICTION: Providence 79, Yale 69