Providence 76, Yale 74: Bryce Cotton scored 21 points and dished out eight assists as the Friars held off the visiting Bulldogs.

Cotton, a shooting guard who moved to point guard following an injury to Kris Dunn, was 8-of-14 from the field and had three rebounds for the Friars (9-2). Tyler Harris hit three 3-pointers and notched 19 points while LaDontae Henton scored 13 points and Kadeem Batts added 10 points.

Justin Sears had a career-high 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting for the Bulldogs (5-5). Sears surpassed his previous best of 26 points with 4:18 remaining and Greg Kelley scored 11 points.

The Friars were on fire to start the game, hitting five 3-pointers, including three by Harris, to open to a 15-5 lead in the first six minutes. The cushion grew to as many as 15 points before a press defense allowed the Bulldogs to close the half on an 18-3 run to tie it at 35.

The teams traded the lead four times in the first eight minutes of the second half before Cotton scored five straight points to stake the Friars to a 57-51 lead. The Bulldogs got within one with five minutes left, and again in the final minute on 3-pointer by Armani Cotton and a layup by Javier Duren, but a layup by Henton and a free throw by Batts iced it for the Friars.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Friars were 7-of-12 on 3-pointers and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. They finished 8-of-17 from beyond the arc and 12-of-13 at the line. ... Sears had 15 in the first half. ... The Friars have won five straight against the Bulldogs.