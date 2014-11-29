No. 25 Providence 72, Yale 66: LaDontae Henton stayed hot with 29 points as the host Friars held off the Bulldogs to remain unbeaten.

Coming off a career-high 38 points in a win over Notre Dame, Henton was 10-of-19 from the floor and made his first seven free throws as Providence (6-0) survived the absence of starting point guard Kris Dunn. Tyler Harris finished with 14 points and Kyron Cartwright dished out seven assists for the Friars, who visit top-ranked Kentucky on Sunday.

Javier Duren led Yale (5-2) with 21 points while Makai Mason had 12 off the bench. Justin Sears added seven points, six rebounds and all three of the blocked shots for the Bulldogs, who had won five in a row.

A free throw by Carson Desrosiers with 1:10 left allowed Providence to match its largest lead at 68-57, but the Friars missed five free throws and turned the ball over twice down the stretch, allowing Yale to get within 69-66 on Greg Kelley’s 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds to go. Henton split two foul shots at the other end and Mason was off on a long-range attempt before Cartwright finally sealed it with two at the line.

An 8-2 run by Yale gave the visitors a 21-16 lead with eight minutes left in the first half but Harris hit a 3-pointer moments later and Henton’s layup with 5:24 to go ignited a 14-4 burst to close the half and give Providence a 34-27 advantage. The Bulldogs scored the first five points after halftime and were within 57-51 on Mason’s 3-pointer with 7:18 left before Henton had a tough offensive rebound in traffic and whipped a pass underneath to Harris for a layup that sparked a 6-1 burst.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunn, who sat with an ankle injury, entered the day tied for eighth in the country with 7.4 assists per game. ... Providence has won six straight meetings - all at home - after a loss at Yale on Jan. 22, 1949, and owns 39 straight home wins against nonconference opponents. ... The Bulldogs were 10-of-14 from the line while the Friars finished 25-of-40.