Preview: Yale at Rutgers

If Yale can rebound against Rutgers the way it did in a recent loss to No. 20 Connecticut, the Bulldogs may have a distinct advantage over the host Scarlet Knights when they meet Thursday. The Scarlet Knights were dominated on the glass 54-27 in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham, and will need to regroup to handle a Yale squad it has beaten just once in seven attempts. On a positive note, Rutgers committed just three turnovers, which is its lowest amount since turning it over three times in a game against Pittsburgh in 2005.

Despite losing 80-62, the Bulldogs held a 43-31 rebounding edge over the Huskies, including 22-4 on the offensive glass, an area where the Scarlet Knights really struggled against the Blazers. Justin Sears followed up a 26-point, 13-rebound performance against Central Connecticut State, with 17 points and 10 rebounds (eight offensive) against Connecticut and was named the Ivy League Player of the Week. Javier Duren had outings of 15 and 16 points in the first two games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT YALE (1-1): One reason the Bulldogs did so well on rebounding on the offensive end is because they had so many opportunities. The team shot just 31.7 percent from the field, and 64 percent on free throws against the Huskies. “We didn’t work the ball well enough to be successful,” Yale coach James Jones said. “We weren’t patient, and we didn’t do a good job of finding shooters.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-1): The Scarlet Knights led for nearly the entire game against Alabama-Birmingham, before foul trouble and their inability to rebound cost them the game in the final minutes. Wally Judge had eight rebounds, twice as much as J.J. Moore, who was second on the team. One bright spot was junior guard Myles Mack, who had a career-high nine assists to go with 12 points.

TIP-INS

1. Yale has taken the last six meetings against Rutgers, the latest a 65-57 victory in March, 2002.

2. Rutgers came up with just five offensive rebounds, compared to 22 by Alabama-Birmingham.

3. Through two games, the Bulldogs have 87 rebounds, including 32 offensive boards.

PREDICTION: Yale 71, Rutgers 70