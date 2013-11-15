(Updated: Minor edits.)

Rutgers 72, Yale 71: Kadeem Jack had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Scarlet Knights escaped with a victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

Myles Mack scored 17 points and Malick Kone contributed 12 after scoring a total of four points over the first two games for the Scarlet Knights (2-1). J.J. Moore had 10 points, including a big 3-pointer in the final minute.

Javier Duren had a career-high 22 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (1-2). Justin Sears finished with 12 points while Armani Cotton chipped in with 11.

Moore hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead in the second half, but Cotton made two free throws to put the Bulldogs back in front at 71-70. Sears fouled Jack, who hit both free throws with 14 seconds left, and Nick Victor missed his only shot of the game with one second remaining for the Bulldogs.

Duren had 10 points to lead all scorers in a first half that featured nine ties and 10 lead changes. His three-point play in the final minute gave the Bulldogs their largest lead at 37-32, before Mack hit two free throws to produce a 37-34 halftime score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sears, the leading scorer for the Bulldogs in their first two games, had just two points in the first half after getting into early foul trouble. ... Yale hit 5-of-10 3-pointers in the first half against 1-of-7 for the Scarlet Knights. ... Rutgers had eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the second half.