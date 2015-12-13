USC 68, Yale 56

Freshman forward Bennie Boatwright scored 17 points to lead USC to a 68-56 victory over visiting Yale on Sunday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for USC (8-2), and junior guard Katin Reinhardt also scored 14 points. Junior forward Darion Clark came off the bench to post seven points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore guard Makai Mason scored 18 points for Yale (5-5). Senior forward Justin Sears had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, and senior guard Jack Montague added 10 points.

Yale led 11-9 following a layup by junior guard Anthony Dallier with 13:43 to play in the opening half, but USC put together an 8-0 run to go up 19-9 on a jumper by Boatwright with 10:05 remaining.

The Trojans extended their lead to 30-14 on a layup by freshman forward Chimezie Metu and carried a 34-20 lead into the break.

USC reestablished a 16-point lead early in the second half. Yale mounted a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to seven with 15:42 remaining, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get any closer.

The Trojans shot 43.4 percent from the field. The Bulldogs shot 41.8 percent.