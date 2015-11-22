FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Southern Methodist 71, Yale 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Southern Methodist 71, Yale 69

Southern Methodist handed Yale its first loss of the season 71-69 thanks to a 14-2 second-half run at University Park, Texas on Sunday.

SMU (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the second half, but climbed to a six-point lead during the run which ended on a thunderous alley-oop dunk by guard Keith Frazier. The dunk gave the Mustangs a 57-51 lead with 7:24 left.

Forward Justin Sears delivered a dunk for Yale (3-1) to cut the SMU lead to 68-66 with nine seconds to play.

A 3-pointer by Sears made it a one-point game at 70-69 with two seconds left, but the Mustangs never trailed in the final nine minutes.

Forward Jordan Tolbert, a senior transfer from Texas Tech, led SMU with 17 points and was a major factor inside and at the free-throw line (7-of-11) during the second half. It was Tolbert’ s alley-oop dunk with 1:05 left for a 68-61 lead that sent the Moody Coliseum crowd into a frenzy a second time.

Guard Makai Mason led Yale with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Mason scored 16 of his points in the first half as Yale started strong and led 17-9 seven minutes into the game.

SMU briefly reclaimed the lead with the help of 10 points and six rebounds by forward Markus Kennedy, but Yale held the same eight-point advantage, 40-32, at halftime.

Kennedy finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

