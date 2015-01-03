Preview: Yale at Vanderbilt

Sharp-shooting Vanderbilt ended the year with a bang by rolling over St. Louis on the road last time out. The Commodores, who ranked fifth in the nation in shooting percentage entering Friday, look for their third straight victory when they host Yale on Saturday afternoon. Explosive sophomore forward Damian Jones is off to a super start to the season - averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds - and could present a tough matchup for the Bulldogs.

Yale coach James Jones typically loads up the pre-Ivy League slate with many tests, but the results are usually far from this promising. The Bulldogs were tabbed to challenge Harvard for the league title in the preseason poll and have already racked up 10 wins, including one over defending national champion Connecticut on the road. Yale’s first game against an SEC team, however, didn’t go well as the Bulldogs were hammered at Florida 85-47.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT YALE (10-4): Justin Sears, the preseason Ivy League Player of the Year, went over 1,000 points for his career in Yale’s last outing, a 70-64 victory at Sacred Heart. Sears (13.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks), a 6-8 junior, is a burgeoning talent destined for play at the next level but most likely in Europe. Javier Duren is Yale’s other star and the smooth point guard is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 assists.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (9-3): Riley LaChance scored 26 points against Purdue on Dec. 13 and knocked down 7-of-9 shots against Saint Louis last time out. James Siakam has been solid, scoring 10.1 points while pulling down 5.6 rebounds, but Jones is Vanderbilt’s undisputed star. “Damian Jones is our best player, we’re going to throw the ball to him no matter who we’re playing against,” coach Kevin Stallings told reporters.

TIP-INS

1. Yale was 7-for-8 in the second half from 3-point range against Sacred Heart.

2. Vanderbilt walloped Penn out of the Ivy League 79-50 on Dec. 22.

3. Yale has won four of its last five road games.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 78, Yale 75