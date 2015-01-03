(Updated: ***NOTE: NO APPROVAL INITIALS in approval box.*** ADDS comma after “overtime” in Synopsis ADDS “scored” after “Fisher-Davis” second sentence, second graph. ADDS “added” after “Kornet” second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS style of Vanderbilt, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS style of Vanderbilt, first sentence, fifth graph ADDS comma after “Vanderbilt” third notebook item.)

Vanderbilt 79, Yale 74 (2OT): Damian Jones scored 19 points and the host Commodores never trailed in either overtime, edging the Bulldogs in a non-conference game.

Shelton Mitchell added 15 points and Vanderbilt (10-3) got a 3-pointer from Luke Kornet to start the second extra session and put the game away making 7-of-8 free throws afterward. Riley LaChance added 13 points, Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 12 and Kornet added 10 for the Commodores, who rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit.

Javier Duren led Yale (10-5) with 17 points but he missed a jumper at the end of the regulation which could have won the game. Armani Cotton added 13 points, Justin Sears had a dozen and Jack Montague had 11 points, including a game-tying jumper at the end of the first overtime.

Montague, who beat UConn with a 3-pointer at the buzzer earlier in the season, had three from outside the arc in the first half as Yale rallied from an early deficit to take a 29-24 lead into the break. The Bulldogs went on an extended 21-10 run in the second half to open up a 52-39 lead with 8:54 to play, capped by a 3-pointer by Duren.

After Vanderbilt tied the game at 54, Yale opened up a 59-54 with 51 seconds left in regulation, but LaChance hit a 3-pointer and Mitchell followed a missed Yale free throw with a driving layup to knot the game at 59. Montague followed up an errant 3-pointer by Duren and hit a jumper with a second left to tie the game at 67 and send it into a second overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sears picked up three fouls in the first half and went to the bench with just two points. ...Yale was routed by its first SEC foe of the season, Florida, 85-47. ...Jones and James Siakam had seven rebounds for Vanderbilt, and Cotton led Yale with seven boards.