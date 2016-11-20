Preview: Yale at Virginia

Fresh off another dominant defensive effort, No. 7 Virginia will be looking for its 22nd straight home win when it faces undefeated Yale on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers, however, will be without perhaps their best player as forward Austin Nichols was dismissed from the team on Friday.

Nichols, a transfer from Memphis, led the Tigers in scoring and was third nationally in blocked shots two years ago. The 6-9 junior forward paced Virginia with 11 points in 16 minutes against St. Francis and his loss could have major ramifications for the Cavaliers gaudy' hopes this season. “We have standards for our student-athletes and when those standards aren’t met, there are consequences and this is the unfortunate consequence,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. Yale is off to a 2-0 start including its overtime win over Lehigh on Thursday, when all five starters scored in double figures.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT YALE (2-0): Despite the loss of star guard Makai Mason to a season-ending foot injury in the preseason, the Bulldogs continue in their quest to become a mid-major power. Yale won its first NCAA Tournament game ever last season and lost several key components from the team but is off to a fine start which includes a 98-90 win at Washington and its super freshman Markelle Fultz. Freshman Miye Oni has been the biggest surprise for the Bulldogs, averaging 18.5 points including a 7-for-11 effort from 3-point range and a team-best eight rebounds per game, while Sam Downey leads the team in scoring at 19.5 points with seven boards a game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-0): Regarded as one of the best big men in the nation, Nichols missed the season opener against UNC Greensboro after an unspecified violation of team rules but played in the team's second game. Marial Shayok leads the Cavalies at 11.5 points and slick guard London Perrantes has scored nine points a game while dishing out three assists. Fast starts are nothing new for the Cavs, who were 12-1 last season and advanced to the Elite 8 and currently lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 41.5 points game.

TIP-INS

1. With the preseason loss of Mason, Yale lost its top five scorers from last season.

2. Yale lost to Virginia's fellow ACC team Duke 71-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

3. Sophomore Jack Salt, a 6-11 center from New Zealand, may be asked to fill the void left by Nichols. He had seven points and four rebounds in the season-opening win over UNC Greensboro.

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Yale 58