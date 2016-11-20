No. 8 Virginia pulls away from Yale for 22nd straight home win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Putting together runs offensively because of suffocating play on the defensive end of the court is nothing new for Tony Bennett's Virginia team.

So far this season, the Cavaliers had already used runs of 22-0 and 20-0 to gain control of their first two games, and much of the same continued Sunday afternoon.

No. 8 Virginia extended its home winning streak to a John Paul Jones Arena-record 22 games with a 62-38 win over Yale.

The Cavaliers used a dominating second half to put away a Yale (2-1) team that gave Virginia (3-0) all they could handle for close to 25 minutes.

"I thought our impatience offensively early on hurt us," Bennett said. "Yale is a good offensive team and I thought our offense especially in the first half was a little quick. Defensively, though, when we settled down we got in a nice rhythm."

Virginia held Yale without a field goal for more than eight minutes in the second half and without points for a stretch of almost 14 minutes as the Cavaliers went on a 16-0 run to seize the momentum and ultimately cruise to the 24-point win.

"Averaging 94 points per game, that's not who we are," Yale coach James Jones said. "I know that Virginia is a really good defensive team and they did a great job of limiting us on offense today."

Three players scored in double figures for Virginia. Guard Marial Shayok had a game-high 15 points, freshman Kyle Guy added 12 and Darius Thompson put in 11. Senior point guard London Perrantes had seven assists.

"We have a lot of people that can start for us, but to have people come off of the bench for us like we do is huge," Perrantes said. "Some people have been shooting the ball well and some people haven't been. Being able to have that firepower to get us over the hump is huge and Kyle and Marial have been doing that for us."

The Cavaliers shot 40 percent for the game, well below their season average, but got 34 points from their bench, which continues to be a boost for them early in the season.

"We are a team where it's going to have to be different guys at different times," Bennett said of the depth. "It's the balance. We had guys that gave us different things, which is good for us and it helped us on both sides of the ball."

Yale was led by forward Blake Reynolds, who was the only Bulldog to score in double figures with 10 points. They were held to 33 percent shooting from the field as their inability to score in the second half, along with 14 total turnovers proved to be their demise.

After making just three of its first 15 shots from the field, Virginia used energy from the defensive end of the floor to fuel their offense.

Yale led 17-14 with seven minutes to go in the first half before Virginia ended the half on a 14-4 run to take a 28-21 lead into the halftime break.

Virginia shot 34 percent from the field in the half as the Cavaliers knocked down four 3-pointers. Perrantes led Virginia with eight first-half points and Shayok added seven.

The Bulldogs were led by Alex Copeland with eight first-half points as Yale started hot from the field but finished the half at just 38 percent.

NOTES: Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense at 41.5 points per game. ... F Austin Nichols was dismissed from the team by Virginia coach Tony Bennett on Friday. ... Yale and Virginia met for the first time since the 1965 season. ... Yale G Makai Mason is out for the season with a foot injury. ... The Bulldogs were averaging 93.5 points per game through their first two games but were held to 38 by the vaunted Virginia defense.